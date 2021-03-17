Lab kit company’s quick growth accelerate expansion plans

An employee assembles a lab test kit at LabConnect March 17. The Johnson City-based company’s growth plans have accelerated and it expects to add an additional 50 or so local jobs by the end of 2021.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As competitors have been focused on Operation Warp Speed and COVID, Johnson City-based LabConnect has stuck with its specialty business and is growing even faster than planned.

Company leaders told News Channel 11 Labconnect — which provides specialty lab kits for complex studies worldwide — will triple its kit-making capacity this year and hopes to complete a 20,000-square-foot expansion sometime in June.

“We’re looking at a very steep growth trajectory this year alone and we think that it’s just the beginning,” Chief Operating Officer Barry Simms said.

“Because of our positioning that we’ve done today in complex therapies, immune-oncology, cell and gene therapy … working with smaller pharma it’s created even more opportunity for LabConnect to grow.”

A company growth announcement last fall brought in Gov. Bill Lee to tout LabConnect’s growth.

The next six months saw orders multiply so much that the fact back office staff are remotely working due to COVID is fortunate. On Wednesday kit assembly workers occupied their spaces as they completed their tasks wherever they could.

Just since the fall announcement, the company’s added 80 local jobs and grown overall from 250 to 400. CEO Tom Sellig expects that figure to reach around 500 this year.

“We had some pretty aggressive growth plans, but the kit area’s definitely ahead of schedule,” Sellig said. “There aren’t too many companies that are expected to grow as fast as we are on a revenue and profitability line.”

Simms attributes much of the growth to LabConnect’s specialization in the burgeoning field of cell and gene therapy, immuno-oncology and other complex therapies.

The companies conducting those studies need very specific kit designs. The volume isn’t always huge, either — Simms said LabConnect isn’t a “Walmart” type provider.

But research in those areas as growing, and with it demand for services LabConnect hopes and expects to continue gaining market share in.

“We’re ahead of where we had hoped to be and the backlog the awards that we have, the number of trials we have starting it’s exponentially really increasing month over month,” Simms said.

So far, he said, LabConnect has largely been successful in filling available positions, though they’ve “hit pockets” where it’s been difficult to find people.

The company does have a 93 percent retention rate, Simms said.

“Knowing that you’re working building kits that are working on future therapies that we’re on I think gives everyone a lot of ownership in the job that they do, and make them very proud to work at LabConnect and in the clinical research industry.”

Still, workforce concerns are never completely absent.

“We have a lot of plans in the future so obviously we’re watching that very closely making sure that we have the right skilled labor in the area to meet those demands.”