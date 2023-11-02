MARION, Va. (WJHL) — An L.L.Bean mobile pop-up shop will make a stop in Marion this month.

According to a release from the outdoor retailer, the shop will be at the King’s Bridge Food Park on Nov. 21 from 12–7 p.m. as part of its East Coast fall tour.

The solar-powered mobile shop will have a variety of items available for purchase, including boots, outerwear, fleece, flannel, and more.

“L.L.Bean’s purpose is to inspire and enable people to experience the restorative benefits of

being outside,” the company said. “The Pop-Up Shop will therefore have an extensive assortment along with some of our favorites to help the community of Marion, VA enjoy the outside this fall and winter.”

There will also be exclusive discounts and giveaways, according to L.L.Bean.

The mobile shop is towed by the “famous Bootmobile,” which L.L.Bean describes as a “700 boot on wheels.”