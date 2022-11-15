EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – Iconic New England brand L.L.Bean is coming to Southwest Virginia Wednesday in the form of a pop-up shop on Emory & Henry College’s campus.

According to event listings by the Maine-based company, a retail location will open at 10 a.m. on campus at the J. Stewart French Alumni House on Armbrister Drive.

The brand got its start with the Bean Boot, a New England staple that was converted into a giant, mobile “Bootmobile” that often makes appearances at company events. School administrators confirmed that the multi-ton vehicle will be on-campus, and invited guests to check out the size 708 kicks while they’re in town.

In addition to retail sales, visitors can also enter the company’s Maine Adventure Sweepstakes for a chance to win a 5-day trip to Freeport, Maine. Winners could take three guests for a spin around Maine’s islands on kayaks, stay in provided hotels and receive free round-trip flights.