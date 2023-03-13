CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County high school students have the opportunity to learn about the criminal justice field as a career path from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. The department’s new L.E.A.D. Academy will allow students to learn more about the many moving parts in law enforcement over two weeks.

This program is part of Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley’s long-term vision to “provide education and direction to our community’s youth to support and foster the mindset of good citizenry and leadership,” according to the L.E.A.D. Academy’s website.

The two-week program will be education-based and focus on the foundations of criminal justice,, ranging from criminal investigation and patrolling to detention facility operations.

Those wishing to sign up must be high school students in Carter County, according to the sheriff’s office’s website. For more information or to sign up for the L.E.A.D. Academy, visit www.sheriff.cc/lead-academy/.