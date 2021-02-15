KYTC warns East Ky. drivers to stay off all roads Monday due to frozen roadways

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning all of the drivers in District 12, making up several East Kentucky counties near the Tri-Cities, to stay off the roadway Sunday night and Monday morning.

According to a post from KYTC District 12 on Sunday night, drivers should stay off all roads due to the freezing rain in the area.

KYTC reports the counties most affected are Johnson, Martin, Floyd, Knott and Pike Counties. The post says Letcher and Lawrence Counties will also be affected as well.

This is not an exaggeration. Officials at District 12 have had to do something we never contemplated: we have told superintendents to pull back from “B” and “C” routes and only work “A” routes, and only do that if they can do so safely. KYTC District 12

According to KYTC, the department has been receiving multiple calls about blocked roadways across the region due to crashes and cars losing control.

“The rain is freezing before it hits pavement. By the time we work a lane and turn arund, it is a sheet of ice again,” the post reads.

KYTC salt trucks are having difficulty navigating the roads, resulting in secondary roads receiving little treatment. Between the downed trees and frozen roads, crews are unable to reach many areas to restore power as well.

As of 11:39 p.m. Sunday, KYTC said its priority was to keep the “A” roads clear to provide paths to hospitals. However, the risk to road crews is too great to attempt clearing “B” and “C” roads.

“There are all sorts of dangerous situations right now, and with temperatures falling throughout the night, it is only going to get worse, not better, no matter how much salt and liquid calcium chloride we put out,” according to KYTC.