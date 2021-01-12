Kurt Pomrenke’s law license revoked by Virginia State Bar

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Bar’s disciplinary board has revoked former juvenile court judge Kurt Pomrenke’s license to practice law in the Commonwealth.

Pomrenke spent two months in 2018 in a federal prison for a criminal contempt charge in by violating a court order in relation to his wife, Stacey’s, federal charges in the BVU corruption case. He was removed from the bench by the Virginia Supreme Court.

According to documents, the board made the decision on December 28, 2020, after Pomrenke presented an affidavit granting his consent to revocation.

The Virginia Bar had previously suspended his law license.

According to the affidavit signed by Pomrenke,

“there is currently pending a complaint, an investigation into, or a proceeding involving, allegations of misconduct, the docket number(s) for which is set forth above, and the specific nature of which is here set forth:

“On or about November 6, 2020, I entered a plea of guilty to the charge of Conspiracy to Defraud the United States in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371 in U.S. v. Kurt Pomrenke, Case No. 1:20CR00042-0001. The specific facts are set forth in the Plea Agreement and Agreed Statement of Facts, which are attached hereto as Exhibits A and B, respectively, and incorporated herein. As set forth in these documents, I participated in a conspiracy to defraud the United States by misrepresenting to the United States that my wife, Stacey Pomrenke, had alcohol addiction issues when she did not. As a result of these misrepresentations, Stacey Pomrenke was admitted to the Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program (“RDAP”), an intensive drug and alcohol abuse treatment program operated by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, during her incarceration. As a result of her completion of RDAP, Stacey Pomrenke’s term of imprisonment was reduced by seven months and one day.”

You an read the full affidavit below: