KSP: Russell County man killed in Pike County, KY crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a Russell County man was killed in a crash that occurred in Pike County on Tuesday.

According to a release from KSP, the fatal crash occurred on Kentucky Route 805 between Jenkins and Dorton.

Troopers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision just before 4 a.m.

According to KSP, Quentin Bentley, 49, of Honaker, Virginia was killed in the crash.

Another person was transported to the Pikeville Medical Center for treatment.

As of Wednesday, drugs and alcohol were not suspected as being related to the crash pending toxicology tests.

The crash is still under investigation.