LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Thursday morning after Kentucky State Police (KSP) say he shot at officers and barricaded himself inside a home for hours.

A release from the KSP states troopers and deputies with the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office were trying to serve an arrest warrant on Jeffrey Heath Hampton just before 11 a.m. Authorities had gone to a home on Lick Fork Road in the Millstone part of the county to serve Hampton.

According to the KSP, Hampton “made direct threats toward officers on scene and fired shots” at them after they began speaking to him. Hampton reportedly barricaded himself in the home after shooting at the officers.

After hours of attempted negotiations, officers were unable to get Hampton to come out. The KSP’s Special Response Team was then contacted to assist at the scene.

Troopers were able to remove Hampton without injuring him, the release states. No law enforcement was injured over the course of the incident either.

Hampton was charged with the following:

Resisting arrest

Menacing

Wanton endangerment 1st (Police Officer)

Terroristic Threatening

The release states Hampton faces additional charges that stemmed from the arrest warrant officers were attempting to serve.

He was transported to the Letcher County Jail. The KSP states that the investigation into the shooting and standoff is ongoing.