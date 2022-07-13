RICHMOND, Va. (JWHL) — Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced a new membership that will give customers access to free grocery delivery, two times the fuel points on every purchase and other savings.

The Boost membership starts at $59 a year and entails free next-day shipping; the $99 Boost membership boasts free delivery in as little as two hours.

“We know our customers are looking to stretch their budgets, and we think this is a great way to help them save money while making grocery shopping more convenient,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “With the rising prices of fuel, relief at the pump is more important than ever.

“The opportunity for Boost members to earn 2X fuel points on every purchase is a great way to make their commutes and summer vacations a little less expensive.”

To register, click here.