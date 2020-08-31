Kroger donates $50,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee in effort to close meal gap

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local nonprofit will be able to provide thousands of meals after a donation from Kroger.

On Friday, August 28, Kroger Mid-Atlantic donated $50,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee at a presentation at the Sunset Drive Kroger in Johnson City.

According to a release from Kroger, the company has worked with Second Harvest to identify which areas the food bank requires the most support.

A Kroger spokesperson said the $50,000 donation will provide 80,000 meals as Second Harvest attempts to fill a regional meal gap of 5.2 million meals.

“Second Harvest Food Bank is working hard to address this meal gap through mobile food pantries, its senior grocery program, children’s feeding programs and other mobile food bank efforts. We knew we wanted to be part of the solution and we saw this as an ideal opportunity for Kroger to demonstrate its commitment to ending hunger in Northeast Tennessee,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Second Harvest does amazing work fighting food insecurity in the region, and we’re pleased to be able to contribute to their efforts.”

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee serves the following counties:

Carter

Greene

Hancock

Hawkins

Johnson

Sullivan

Unicoi

Washington

Kroger and Second Harvest have a partnership that allows the nonprofit to pick up both perishable and nonperishable products from the grocery stores in the region.