Krispy Kreme offering $13 ‘double dozen’ on Friday the 13th

(WRIC/WAVY) — If you’re a doughnuts lover, Friday the 13th may not be so unlucky after all.

This superstitious Friday just became a little bit sweeter with news that Krispy Kreme is offering two dozen doughnuts for just $13.

The “Lucky Double Dozen” can be redeemed at participating stores by showing employees a barcode for scanning.

The offer is valid for either two Original Glazed Dozens or 1 Original Glazed dozen and and 1 Assorted dozen. 

TENNESSEE
Brentwood
Chattanooga
Johnson City
Kingsport
Knoxville
Madison
Memphis
Murfreesboro
Nashville
Pigeon Forge
Sevierville

