KPD: Woman in critical condition after hit by pickup truck in parking lot

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman in Kingsport was critically injured after she was hit by a pickup truck in a Texas Roadhouse parking lot on Monday.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, Brenda Quillen, 61, was walking in the parking lot of the restaurant on East Stone Drive when she was hit by a red Ford F-350 pickup truck.

The driver of the truck, 77-year-old Dannie Moody, was driving at what the release says appears to have been a slow rate-of-speed.

Quillen was knocked to the ground and pinned beneath the truck after the collision.

Crash Reconstructionists were assigned to assist with the investigation.

She was transported by Sullivan County EMS to an area hospital following the incident.

Quillen received treatment for what officials described as serious incapacitating injuries.

As of Tuesday morning, she remained in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.