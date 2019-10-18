KPD: Victim in Kingsport shooting hospitalized in ‘critical condition’ as investigation continues

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Friday morning Kingsport Police Department officials released more information surrounding a shooting investigation that started Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred “during some sort of transaction, either inside or directly adjacent to the injured individual’s vehicle, in the parking lot of Beasonwell Apartments,”

While police have not yet identified the victim in this shooting, they did say it is a white male, 23, who was last listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

Authorities described the incident as ‘isolated’ and said the public is in no immediate danger.

Authorities also said, “While the shooting appears to be have involved known acquaintances, the exact identity of the shooter continues to be the primary focus of the investigation.”

Thursday night, a KPD officer on scene said officers were on a traffic stop following a car crash when the man approached in a pickup truck and said he had been shot at the nearby Beason Well Apartments.

The man was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center and then flown to Johnson City Medical Center, according to police.

Police say the man was injured in his chest area.

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: @KingsportPD said a man approached police working on another incident at the intersection of East Stone Drive and New Beason Well Road around 7:30 pm and said he had been shot.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/wJYvytWENd — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) October 18, 2019

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.

PREVIOUS STORY: Kingsport police investigating shooting near New Beason Well Road