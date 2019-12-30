KPD: Two found in playground slide, charged with public intoxication, after drawing BB pistol in argument

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two men were arrested in Kingsport on Friday after police say they were engaged in a dispute with a man and displayed a BB gun before fleeing and hiding in a playground slide.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, officers were called to a home on Myrtle Street at 6:57 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.

While officers were on the way, the two suspects ran. One appeared to be holding a gun. When officers began searching for the suspects, they reportedly recovered a BB pistol on the corner of Oak Street and Center Street.

The report says officers then spoke to the caller, who told officers he had been working in his yard that day, and two men had been by his home multiple times asking him for a ride and cigarettes.

The homeowner, Mark Forbes, told officers that the two appeared to head towards Center Street at one point, but when they returned he called 911.

Forbes said the two men, later identified as Travis Dingus, 18, and Leamon Skeens, 19, entered his yard and the three began to argue.

Forbes said Skeens and Dingus were acting aggressively so he told them to leave and began walking them towards the sidewalk. Forbes also told officers he grabbed a 2×4 piece of wood due to the men’s behavior.

After being backed down the sidewalk, Forbes said Dingus pulled what looked like a firearm from his waistband and asked, “you want some smoke?”

Forbes told officers that he could smell alcohol on them, and the two continued to argue with him until police arrived.

Skeens and Dingus were reportedly found inside a playground slide on East Sevier Avenue.

The report says both smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech and glassy eyes.

The two of them were transported to the Kingsport City Jail.

Skeens told officers that he had actually been the one to pull out the BB gun, not Dingus, because he had felt threatened by Forbes.

Skeens also allegedly admitted to throwing the BB pistol down as they ran from the scene.

The report says due to the situation and all parties feeling threatened, none of the involved parties are charged with aggravated assault or imitation firearm.

Skeens and Dingus are charged with public intoxication, evading arrest and trespassing.