KPD: Two arrested after flipping tables at Kingsport Applebee’s when bartender announced last call

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two men were arrested after flipping tables at an Applebee’s in Kingsport when the bar manager announced last call for alcohol.

According to reports from the Kingsport Police Department, Derringer Barton, 23, of Surgoinsville, and Blakely Marsh, 21, of Mount Carmel, were arrested Saturday night in the parking lot of the Applebee’s on East Stone Drive.

The reports say officers arrived at the restaurant around 10:45 p.m. after receiving calls about customers flipping tables.

When officers pulled into the parking lot, they saw a man, later identified as Marsh, getting in a black pickup truck and employees chasing him and pointing at the truck.

Officers pulled over the truck outside the restaurant and spoke with Barton, who was driving.

The report says Barton was asked to get out of the truck and appeared to be unsteady and have bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Barton allegedly told officers he had drank three beers and had been attempting to drive across the road to another parking lot.

Officers report that Barton said he did not think he was sober enough to drive, and he performed poorly on the field sobriety tests.

Barton was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence.

Marsh was placed under arrest for Public Intoxication.

The report says the bar manager told officers that Barton and Marsh had become upset when last call for alcohol was announced, and the two began flipping tables in the restaurant.

The bar manager said there was no real property damage, despite the tables being flipped.