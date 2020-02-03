KPD: Three arrested after carjacking at Allandale Mansion

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three people were arrested after stealing a man’s car at the Allandale Mansion early Saturday morning.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, officers arrived at the mansion on West Stone Drive around 1:30 a.m. and met with Blakely Marsh, who was standing on the side of the road.

Marsh told officers he had met up with Deseray Murray, at the McDonald’s on Lynn Garden Drive around 1 a.m., and the two were going to the mansion.

The report says Marsh told officers that he and Murray had already agreed over Facebook messages to meet and go to the mansion together.

While they were parked near the fence at the mansion, Marsh got out of his purple Kia OLX to use the bathroom. He said while he was doing so, a man walked up to him, then jumped into his vehicle and tried to start it.

Marsh said he tried to stop the man from taking the Kia, but the man pulled out a knife and cut him. Marsh then hopped the fence and walked towards Stone Drive.

EMS responded to the scene and checked out Marsh, who did not want to go to the hospital.

Authorities located and stopped the vehicle. According to the report, the driver was identified as Marah Campbell.

Marsh was brought to the traffic stop by officers and confirmed that Murray and the man, identified as Cody Byrd, were involved in stealing the vehicle.

Byrd is charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit a felony and aggravated burglary.

Murray and Campbell are both charged with aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony.