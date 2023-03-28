KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man charged in a crash that killed four people on Interstate 81 in Kingsport Sunday has been discharged from the hospital, according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD).

A release from the KPD states that Saul Carrera, 60, had been transported to the Sullivan County Jail as of Tuesday. Carrera is charged with four counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, reckless aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence in a commercial vehicle and failure to exercise due care.

Carrera’s charges stem from a crash in the southbound lanes of I-81 on Sunday. A van occupied by eight people had reportedly received a flat tire and moved to the shoulder of the road. Five passengers had exited to fix the tire when a tractor-trailer driven by Carrera sideswiped the van, the KPD reports. After the tractor-trailer hit all five pedestrians, it jack-knifed and overturned a short distance away.

According to police, four of the five people hit died as a result of the crash. The fifth, a 17-year-old, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

As of Tuesday, the 17-year-old was still in the hospital, but the KPD stated his condition had improved to “stable.” Police report that he “appears to be on the road to recovery.”

The three passengers who stayed in the van were not injured in the crash.