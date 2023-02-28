KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police found spent shell casings at Reedy Pointe Apartments on Tuesday night, according to Public Information Officer Tom Patton.

A statement from Patton said patrol officers responded to reports of shots fired at Reedy Pointe, formerly Frank Cloud Apartments, Tuesday evening.

“Spent shell casings were located; however, there was no initial indication of anyone being hit by any of the gunfire,” Patton told News Channel 11.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to Patton.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.