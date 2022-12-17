KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), part of I-26 was closed to traffic after a ‘serious injury’ crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

I-26 westbound at the 7.2-mile marker in Kingsport was reportedly closed due to landing air rescue for a vehicle crash, a KPD release said.

As of 9:55 p.m., all lanes are back open and normal traffic patterns have resumed, an update from the department said.

The crash remains under investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit and no further details have been released.