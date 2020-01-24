Breaking News
KPD: Separate crashes causing delays on I-26 and Stone Drive
UPDATE: Crash causing delays on Stone Drive

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: TDOT says a crash on West Stone Drive in front of Walmart in Kingsport is causing significant delays.

A previous crash reported on I-26 west at the I-81 interchange has been cleared.

Previous:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department says two separate crashes are causing traffic back-ups this evening.

According to KPD, one crash is on West Stone Drive in front of Walmart and the other is on Interstate 26 west at the I-81 interchange.

Drivers are asked to avoid those areas and use caution.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in those crashes.

