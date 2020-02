Left to right: Joshua Erdely, Krysten Atkins, Steven McGovern, Rain Hall (Photos: KPD)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A second missing juvenile has been found out of the four that were originally reported missing by the Kingsport Police Department.

PREVIOUS: KPD: Missing 16-year-old girl found safe; other three still missing

According to KPD, 14-year-old Rain “Knowledge” Hall has been found safe.

Krysten Atkins, 16, was found safe on February 10.

Joshua Erdely, 16, and Steven McGovern, 14, are still missing, according to KPD.

All four were reported missing on February 6.