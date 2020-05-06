KPD: Search underway for suspects after dirt bikes, weedeaters stolen from outbuilding

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is investigating after weedeaters and dirt bikes were stolen from an outbuilding by a home in the 1400 block of Sycamore Street.

According to a release from KPD, the outbuilding where the items were stored was burglarized between April 13 and 16.

KPD reports that almost $4,500 in personal property was stolen.

The items stolen include:

2 Honda youth dirt bikes (one 110cc and one 50cc)

2 Stihl string trimmers

KPD provided photos of the stolen dirt bikes with the individuals who are NOT the suspects.

Surveilance cameras in the area captured two suspects who appear to be slim, white men in a dark-colored compact car.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or vehicle or has any information is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.