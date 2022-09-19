KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A possible shooting incident near the intersection of Cypress and Ash streets closed six Kingsport City Schools (KCS) properties on Monday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to KCS and Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officials.

Leaders revealed that the incident, which was reported at 1:15 p.m., did not occur at a school, and the temporary lockdowns were lifted at 1:55 p.m.

The KPD responded to the scene, and the investigation remains active. No further details have been released at this time.

