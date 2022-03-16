KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) announced Wednesday morning that a woman at the center of a search has been located and is safe.

The KPD stated that family members reported 23-year-old Elisha Killen missing after she had not been seen or heard from in over a week, and family were concerned for her health and wellbeing.

Police stated in original reports that there had been no reason to suspect any foul play.

No further details were released regarding the investigation.