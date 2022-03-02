KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) announced Wednesday morning that a man previously reported missing by a family member has been located and is safe.

Jacob Lee Webb, 22, “is no longer a missing person,” according to a release from the department. No other details surrounding the case were released.

The department first asked for the public’s help in finding Webb on Monday, Feb. 28.

The original release stated that he had been reported missing on Saturday by family members who had not heard from him in two weeks.