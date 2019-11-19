KPD: Police seeking two suspects in cloned debit cards case

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is investigating after multiple instances have been reported of fraudulent purchases at local businesses.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, the suspects appear to be using cloned copies of actual debit cards.

The release says that in each instance, the original card was still in the owner’s possession whenever the fraudulent purchases were made.

Surveillance captured two with adult men during one of the transactions.

The suspects were seen leaving a scene in what looked like a black, newer model Dodge Durango SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.