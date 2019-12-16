KPD: Police asking for public’s help in find missing, endangered man

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen on December 9.

According to a release from KPD, Larry C. Fields was reported missing by family on December 14.

Due to medical issues and other factors, KPD reports there is reasonable cause to be concerned for Fields’ safety and welfare.

Fields has been entered into the NCIC as a missing and endangered man.

He is a 36-year-old white man, approximately 5’11” and roughly 190 pounds.

Fields has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen in the 100 block of West Wanola Avenue in Kingsport, and he was wearing dark blue jeans, a yellow long-sleeve shirt and gray Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.