Breaking News
TDH reports 3,802 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

KPD: Police asking for assistance locating missing Kingsport man

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Kingsport Police Department

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has reportedly not been seen since March 31.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, Jason McMurray, 48, was reported missing by a family member after not being seen or heard from since March 31, which is apparently out of character for him.

KPD reports McMurray is 5’8″ and weighs roughly 200 pounds.

Mr. McMurray has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police advise that he lives in Kingsport, but he frequently travels to North Carolina.

Anyone with information as to Mr. McMurray’s whereabouts is asked to call 423-229-9429.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss