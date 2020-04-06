KPD: Police asking for assistance locating missing Kingsport man

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has reportedly not been seen since March 31.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, Jason McMurray, 48, was reported missing by a family member after not being seen or heard from since March 31, which is apparently out of character for him.

KPD reports McMurray is 5’8″ and weighs roughly 200 pounds.

Mr. McMurray has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police advise that he lives in Kingsport, but he frequently travels to North Carolina.

Anyone with information as to Mr. McMurray’s whereabouts is asked to call 423-229-9429.