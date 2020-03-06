THP: Officials on scene of crash involving pedestrian on Interstate 26 near Rock Springs Road

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 West involving a pedestrian has traffic backed up in Kingsport.
According to the Kingsport Police Department, officers are on the scene of the crash near mile marker 5 westbound along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
THP told News Channel 11 that they are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian, but no further information can be released at this time.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash was reported at 1:26 p.m. on Friday.
TDOT reports the right lane of I-26 West is blocked, and the scene should be clear by 2:30 p.m.
TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi told News Channel 11 the person hit was not a TDOT worker or member of an affiliated crew.
THP is investigating the crash.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned online and on-air with News Channel 11 for updates.