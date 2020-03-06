Breaking News
THP: Officials on scene of crash involving pedestrian on Interstate 26 near Rock Springs Road
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 West involving a pedestrian has traffic backed up in Kingsport.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, officers are on the scene of the crash near mile marker 5 westbound along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP told News Channel 11 that they are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian, but no further information can be released at this time.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash was reported at 1:26 p.m. on Friday.

TDOT reports the right lane of I-26 West is blocked, and the scene should be clear by 2:30 p.m.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi told News Channel 11 the person hit was not a TDOT worker or member of an affiliated crew.

THP is investigating the crash.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned online and on-air with News Channel 11 for updates.

