THP: Officials on scene of crash involving pedestrian on Interstate 26 near Rock Springs Road

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 West involving a pedestrian has traffic backed up in Kingsport.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, officers are on the scene of the crash near mile marker 5 westbound along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

I-26 West at MM 5 in Sullivan County is closed due to a serious crash. pic.twitter.com/uC3Wa2vCeo — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) March 6, 2020

THP told News Channel 11 that they are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian, but no further information can be released at this time.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash was reported at 1:26 p.m. on Friday.

TDOT reports the right lane of I-26 West is blocked, and the scene should be clear by 2:30 p.m.

THP is investigating a crash near Exit 5 (Kingsport Welcome Center) on I-26 westbound. Traffic is being diverted. Waiting to speak to authorities to get more info. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/Wl9WwBt0tY — Blake Lipton WJHL (@Blake_Lipton) March 6, 2020

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi told News Channel 11 the person hit was not a TDOT worker or member of an affiliated crew.

I-26 W in Sullivan Co Crash at MM 5 at 1:26 PM 3/6 est clear by 2:30 PM 3/6 (ET — Interstate 26 (@TNinterstate26) March 6, 2020

THP is investigating the crash.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned online and on-air with News Channel 11 for updates.