KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A juvenile is facing charges after Kingsport police say an officer was shot during a struggle Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, officers responded to a report of a 16-year old white male juvenile who allegedly escaped Department of Children’s Services custody in the 700 block of North Eastman Rd. around 10 p.m.

Kingsport police report that an officer was searching the nearby area around the CSX train tracks close to the 1900 block of Lincoln St. when the juvenile suspect was spotted.

Authorities say the suspect fled on foot and the responding officer pursued the suspect, eventually catching up to him.

According to Kingsport police, the juvenile suspect resisted arrested while the responding officer attempted to take the male into custody.

The release says the officer and juvenile suspect struggled, and the suspect is accused of attempting to gain control of the officer’s pistol.

Kingsport police say at some point during that struggle, the officer’s pistol discharged, striking the officer in the lower leg.

KPD says the wounded officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. That officer has since been released.

According to Kingsport police, additional officers arrived on scene and took the juvenile male suspect into custody.

Kingsport police has contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation, and no further information is being released at this time.