KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The medical side of police training came in handy for one newly certified Kingsport Police officer when she stopped a person from choking at a restaurant, just one day before her academy’s graduation.

Emmaline Hulse was eating at a local restaurant on Sept. 13 with some fellow police cadets when a person in the building began to choke on food. According to a release from the KPD, Hulse jumped right into action, administering abdominal thrusts and clearing the person’s airway.

Emmaline Hulse with KPD Chief Phipps; Photo: KPD

The person stopped choking and further medical intervention was not necessary due to Hulse’s quick actions.

The KPD is recognizing Hulse for saving the patron’s life, which took place coincidentally the night before she graduated from the Regional Law Enforcement Academy at Walters State Community College.

Hulse was given a Life Saving Award by the KPD and Chief Dale Phipps for her timely help.

The release said Hulse is one of four KPD graduates from Walter’s State’s latest police academy class. She is set to begin field training for the department’s patrol division soon.