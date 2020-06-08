KPD: Norton man charged after biting off top of Kingsport Police officer’s pinky finger

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing multiple charges after being arrested Saturday and allegedly biting off the top of a Kingsport police officer’s pinky finger.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, officers responded to a call about an intoxicated person at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Riverbend Drive at 6:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Alex Jessee, 36, of Norton, Virginia, sitting in the grass by the playground at the property.

The report says Jessee was sweating, acting erratically and speaking in “incoherent thoughts.”

KPD reports that when officers spoke to Jessee, he indicated that he owned the property, but the regional property owner told officers that Jessee did not belong there.

During a patdown, a fixed blade and pocket knife were reportedly removed from Jessee’s pocket.

According to the report, officers spoke to the callers, who said that Jessee had been wandering around the complex, claiming he owned the property and acting aggressively when asked what he was doing.

The report says that Jessee became aggressive with officers while being questioned and began resisting arrest.

According to KPD, Jessee actively assaulted officers at the scene after continued efforts to detain him.

KPD says during the altercation, Jessee bit the top of an officer’s left pinky finger off.

Jessee also allegedly took the officer’s TASER and used it on the officer before biting his right arm as well.

Officers were eventually able to subdue Jessee after he continued to bite and kick, according to the report.

The officer was transported to Holston Valley Regional Medical Center. Jessee was transported to Indian Path Community Hospital for treatment.

Jessee was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, vandalism and public intoxication.

News Channel 11 has reached out to KPD for an update on the officer’s well-being but has not received an answer yet.