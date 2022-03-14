KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was transported to an area hospital after Kingsport police say he reportedly climbed the Westside Inn fence and ran across all lanes of West Stone Drive early Saturday morning — while naked.

An incident report revealed police arrived at the 1000 block of West Stone Drive on the snowy morning to respond to an indecent exposure call.

“I observed a white male, completely nude in 30-degree snowy weather, climbing the fence of the Westside Inn…” the responding officer wrote in the report. “I then observed the male run across all travel lanes of W Stone Dr. exposing [himself] to the passing motoring public.”

The allegedly nude suspect then “dove head-first into the grass off the side of the roadway,” the report detailed.

Sullivan County EMS transported the man, who was suspected to have been under the influence of a narcotic, to the Holston Valley Medical Center.

Possible charges remain unclear at this time.