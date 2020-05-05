Live Now
Interactive Radar

KPD: Naked man arrested after beating on police cruiser then fleeing into trees

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Kingsport Police Department_144188

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An unclothed man was arrested in Kingsport following an incident which involved him hitting a Kingsport Police Department cruiser.

According to a report from KPD, officers responded to Maple Oak Apartments on Monday afternoon when a naked white man “jumped out from the shadows” and started beating on the police cruiser while yelling.

The report says the man, later identified as Samuel Bellamy, then ran back toward the apartments and began climbing trees.

More officers arrived and Bellamy then allegedly ran away on foot towards an adjacent parking lot.

Bellamy allegedly refused to follow commands from officers and was tased.

He was placed in handcuffs and freely told officers he had used methamphetamine, according to the report.

He was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center before being transported to the Kingsport City Jail.

Bellamy is charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss