Kingsport Police: Missing Memphis 17-year-old believed to be in area

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are seeking a missing teenager from Memphis who is thought to be in the Kingsport area.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, Chandler Smith, 17, is believed to be in the Lynn Garden area of Kingsport.

She is 5’2″ and weighs about 125 pounds.

Smith has brown hair and brown eyes, and she has tattoos on her wrist and shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts or able to give information is asked to call 423-229-9429 for the Kingsport Investigations Division.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online here.