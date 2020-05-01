KPD: Man arrested after entering home, telling residents he was ‘looking for trouble’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested on trespassing charges after homeowners told Kingsport police he had come into their home and said he was “looking for trouble.”

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, Benny Fields, 41, of Kingsport was arrested after officers were called to a home on Fort Robinson Drive Thursday night.

The caller said a man in a red jacket that he did not know had come into his home and refused to leave.

When officers arrived, they found the man in the jacket in the yard and spoke to him.

Fields identified himself and said he was “looking for trouble.”

KPD reports that while other officers stayed with Fields, the homeowner and his girlfriend said they had been on the back porch when she went inside and saw Fields in her hallway.

The report said she yelled for her boyfriend, who came inside and told Fields to leave.

The man began escorting Fields outside and asked why he was there. Again, Field said he was looking for trouble.

The homeowner told Fields multiple times to leave, but he refused.

Fields was arrested for Aggravated Criminal Trespass and transported to the Kingsport Jail.