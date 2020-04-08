KPD: Man facing charges after starting fire, causing evacuation in apartment during standoff

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested on multiple charges after Kingsport police say he barricaded himself in an apartment, set fire to boxes and caused the building to be evacuated.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, officers arrived at an apartment building in the 100 block of Charlemont Avenue around 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers had been called to the scene after a man, identified as Nathan Bledsoe, pushed past his mother and another man to get into the apartment and locked the door.

The report says 30 minutes prior to this, KPD officers had spoken with Bledsoe’s mother, Melissa Ferguson, and Scottie Reed when Bledsoe had refused to get out of her vehicle.

Officers ordered Bledsoe to exit the vehicle at the Kingsport Justice Center and Bledsoe complied.

Ferguson and Reed told officers when they arrived home and were carrying in items from the store, Bledsoe pushed past them and locked himself in the apartment.

The report says Bledsoe refused to open the door for officers and told them he would shoot himself in the face if they entered.

While officers tried to speak with Bledsoe, the fire alarm began to go off, and the building’s tenants were evacuated.

Officers continued to speak with Bledsoe, and the report says they saw smoke coming from underneath the door and water coming down from the top of it.

After seeing the smoke, officers breached the door. Bledsoe fled out a window in the rear of the apartment.

He was apprehended and told the officers, “I just caught a box on fire,” when asked.

The Kingsport Fire Department entered the apartment and found numerous burnt boxes directly in front of the door.

Furniture had also been used to barricade the door.

The property manager assessed the damage to the building, furniture and door, and he estimated it was about $8,000 worth of damage.

Bledsoe was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated arson.