KPD: Man charged with second-degree murder after gas station shooting

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Pictured: Brandon J. Castle

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Kingsport man is charged with second-degree murder following a shooting at a gas station on Monday.

KPD officers were called early Monday morning to the Zoomers gas station in response to a shooting.

Police identified the victim as Christopher Todd Lane, 39, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

On Tuesday,  Brandon J. Castle, 26, “was located and arrested at the aforementioned car wash in the act of attempting to sell illicit drugs, including methamphetamine and Alprazolam, to undercover officers.”

While he was arrested on drug charges, “Over the course of the investigation, Detectives established sufficient probable cause to determine that Mr. Castle had shot and killed Mr. Lane. On April 22, 2020 the facts of the case were presented to a Sullivan County Grand Jury,”

Castle now faces charges including second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Castle is in the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville awaiting arraignment.

Lane’s body was taken to the Quillen College of Medicine for an autopsy.

According to police, this remains an active investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

