KPD: Man arrested after reportedly stealing binoculars from hospital gift shop

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Kingsport Police have arrested a man after he was reportedly caught stealing from the Holston Valley Medical Center gift shop.

Police responded to the hospital on Wednesday after a security officer said the suspect, identified as Randy Ensor, ran away from the hospital.

According to the report, a hospital security officer saw Ensor throwing things out of his pockets and into the bushes near the hospital’s entrance.

Officers reported finding a purple and gray Taurus G2c 9mm handgun and a kitchen knife in the bushes.

The police report detailed the handgun was loaded, “with one round in the chamber and eleven in the magazine.”

As officers were attempting to arrest Ensor, he reportedly resisted and was pepper-sprayed.

A stun gun and syringe were also discovered in Ensor’s shirt pocket, along with a set of Realtree camo binoculars.

According to the police report, hospital security officials confirmed the binoculars were stolen from the gift shop at Holston Valley.

Ensor was arrested and now faces multiple charges including convicted felon in possession of a handgun, prohibited weapons, and possession of stolen property.