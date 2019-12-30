KPD: Man arrested after not allowing ex-girlfriend to leave home for four days, keeping her from calling police

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested on Saturday after Kingsport police discovered he had allegedly been forcing his ex-girlfriend to stay home.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, the victim’s son called police and told them his mother was with her ex-boyfriend, 55-year-old Jospeph Samples of Kingsport.

The victim’s son had not heard from her in a couple of days, and when he had spoken to her last, she seemed to be in distress. He informed police that his mother had an order of protection from Samples.

Officers reportedly responded to an apartment on Watauga Street in the 600 block, where they spoke with the victim.

She told officers that Samples would not let her leave the home for four days, other than going to work.

She told officers that on Friday she had started to go outside, but Samples stopped her from leaving and grabbed her, then threw her to the ground.

She said Samples then began choking her and threw her on the bed, and her head hit the wall. The report says she did have redness on her neck and a small abrasion on her forehead.

The victim then told Samples she needed to go to the hospital, but he pushed her away from the door.

The victim told police she had then tried to call authorities, but Samples took her phone. An order of protection with no contact was confirmed by authorities.

Samples was arrested and charged with violation of order of protection, false imprisonment, interfering with emergency calls and aggravated assault.