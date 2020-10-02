KPD: Man arrested after allegedly, stalking, harassing woman for ‘several days’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man was arrested after a woman told police he had been following her for days, even entering her house and approaching her vehicle while in a drive-thru.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, officers were called to the Shell gas station on West Stone Drive Thursday afternoon after receiving a call from the woman.

She told officers that Jeremy Porter was threatening her and said he planned to follow her.

Officers report seeing Porter standing by the driver side window of the woman’s car and yelling “I love you” through the closed window.

The report says officers approached and saw the caller and another woman appearing to be upset in the vehicle.

Porter reportedly to officers, “I’m not doing anything wrong, I just love her, that’s my best friend.”

When officers told Porter the woman had called the police due to his presence, he said, “She should just get a restraining order. It would be easier if she did.”

The woman told officers that Porter had been following her for “several days.”

The victim said Porter walked into her home uninvited on Tuesday, which prompted a call for police and Porter being told to leave the property. She also said Porter returned later Tuesday night to leave a note.

The woman told officers Porter went to her work twice on Tuesday and told coworkers she had a disease. He was ordered to leave the business by management.

According to the report, Porter followed the woman to the parking lot of the gas station and through the Dunkin’ drive-thru. He allegedly got out of his vehicle and began talking to her through the closed window while she was in line, despite her telling him to leave.

The woman told Porter she would call the police if he did not leave, and he allegedly told her to call them.

The report also says Porter made multiple attempts to contact her through messenger services like Snapchat.

Porter was arrested and transported to the Kingsport City Jail and charged with stalking and harassment.

KPD reports while Porter was in the jail, he said he would not comply with the bond release conditions and “promised to go immediately to the victim’s house upon release from the jail.”