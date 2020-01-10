KPD: Man arrested after allegedly hitting vehicle multiple times during I-26 road rage incident

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested in Kingsport after an alleged road rage incident on Interstate 26 Thursday afternoon.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, officers were called to I-26 West near Stone Drive and spoke with Eugene Keeler, the driver of a Nissan.

Keeler told officers he was traveling west on I-26 when he changed lanes. He says did not notice how close a white car was to him, and cut it off.

Afterward, Keeler told police the driver of the white car, later identified as Edward Burns, 66, began following him closely and hit the back of his Nissan twice.

Keeler then changed lanes and sped off to try to get away from the white car, but once he began doing the speed limit again, Burns’ vehicle began following him again. At this point, Keeler said both vehicles were driving at a speed of 90 miles per hour.

Keeler told officers the white car began hitting his vehicle again, so he pulled over, hoping the white car would pass.

According to the report, the white car allegedly pulled over as well and came to a stop, touching Keeler’s Nissan.

Keeler said Burns then approached his vehicle in an aggressive manner, so he stayed in his Nissan and pulled out his personal defense pistol and displayed it, telling Burns to get away.

Keeler then called police, who also spoke to Burns.

Burns told officers that Keeler had cut him off and come very close, so he had flipped off Keeler. He then said both drivers changed lanes and Keeler began brake-checking him.

Burns said Keeler sped off, but that he himself drives with “a lead foot” so he caught up to Keeler. Burns said Keeler began brake-checking him again, then he pulled to the side of the road.

Burns told police he also pulled over with the intent of calling the police.

The report stated Keeler had a rear-facing video camera that captured the incident, and officers report from their observations that Keeler’s story was the truth.

Burns was arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless endangerment and transported to the Kingsport City Jail.