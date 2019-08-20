KPD lists prohibited items at Tri-Pride

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department has published a list of items that will be prohibited at this year’s Tri-Pride Festival.

The festival will take place on September 7 in downtown Kingsport.

Kingsport police say the following items will not be allowed at the event:

No weapons of any type including firearms, knives, electrical weapons, chemical weapons or other items that could be considered as a weapon.

No glass, thermal, plastic, or metal containers including food, liquid or drink cans, bottles or coolers of any kind to include water bottles.

No containers, bags, purses, fanny packs or backpacks (only required medical items or child care items will be allowed).

No folding chairs with bags, poles, sticks, clubs, baseball or softball bats, golf clubs, umbrellas, tents or canopies, selfie sticks, or other items that could be used as a weapon.

No masks, including gas masks or any other face covering.

No torches, lanterns, fireworks or any other device that uses fire or fuel.

No aerosols, spray cans, or pressurized containers.

No toy or replica weapons.

No laser pointers, flashlights or other devices that can be used to direct light into eyes or faces.

No animals except working service animals in accordance with ADA regulations.

No missiles, projectiles, or other items that if thrown could cause injury.

No items determined to be potential safety hazards.

No horns, noisemakers, or any amplified sound equipment devices.

No signs over 3′ x 3′.

No outside food or beverages, containers or bags from fast food or other restaurants or grocery stores.

No bicycles, skateboards or scooters.

