KPD lists prohibited items at Tri-Pride

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department has published a list of items that will be prohibited at this year’s Tri-Pride Festival.
The festival will take place on September 7 in downtown Kingsport.
Kingsport police say the following items will not be allowed at the event:
- No weapons of any type including firearms, knives, electrical weapons, chemical weapons or other items that could be considered as a weapon.
- No glass, thermal, plastic, or metal containers including food, liquid or drink cans, bottles or coolers of any kind to include water bottles.
- No containers, bags, purses, fanny packs or backpacks (only required medical items or child care items will be allowed).
- No folding chairs with bags, poles, sticks, clubs, baseball or softball bats, golf clubs, umbrellas, tents or canopies, selfie sticks, or other items that could be used as a weapon.
- No masks, including gas masks or any other face covering.
- No torches, lanterns, fireworks or any other device that uses fire or fuel.
- No aerosols, spray cans, or pressurized containers.
- No toy or replica weapons.
- No laser pointers, flashlights or other devices that can be used to direct light into eyes or faces.
- No animals except working service animals in accordance with ADA regulations.
- No missiles, projectiles, or other items that if thrown could cause injury.
- No items determined to be potential safety hazards.
- No horns, noisemakers, or any amplified sound equipment devices.
- No signs over 3′ x 3′.
- No outside food or beverages, containers or bags from fast food or other restaurants or grocery stores.
- No bicycles, skateboards or scooters.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-Cities region, follow News Channel 11 on Facebook and Twitter.