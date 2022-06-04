KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities with the Kingsport Police Department are “strongly encouraging” citizens to avoid the area near McDonald’s located at 1620 East Stone Drive out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat for the next hour or so.

“So far, nothing has been substantiated to give any credibility to the threat; however it remains under active investigation,” according to Patton.

McDonald’s received the anonymous phone call bomb threat at around 2 p.m., according to Tom Patton with the KPD.