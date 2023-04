KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking motorists to seek alternate routes due to a structure fire in Downtown Kingsport.

At 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, crews responded to a fully involved abandoned apartment building fire at the intersection of East Center Street and East Sullivan Street, according to the KPD.

No further details were released.