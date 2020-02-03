KPD: Investigation underway after ‘serious’ crash on West Stone Drive Sunday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officers are investigating after what the Kingsport Police Department is calling a “serious motor vehicle collision.”

According to a release from KPD, officers responded to a crash on West Stone Drive near Fairmont Avenue on Sunday around 11 p.m.

The department’s traffic unit was called to the scene due to the seriousness of the crash.

Following the crash, all westbound lanes were closed on West Stone Drive at Fairmont Avenue. All lanes are back open as of Monday morning.

No further details were given at the time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.