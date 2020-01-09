KPD: Investigation underway after bones found in Kingsport residential area

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An investigation is underway after bones were found in a residential area of Kingsport on Thursday.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, the bones were discovered on Fulton Avenue.

KPD says investigators are in the preliminary stages of “what could be a lengthy investigation” to see if they can determine the origin of the bones.

KPD said it is too early to tell if the bones are human.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.