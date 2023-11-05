KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is investigating following a Saturday night incident at a residence on West Stone Drive, which left around 30 juveniles detained.

A spokesperson for the KPD told News Channel 11 that no charges have been filed, however, police are investigating an alleged aggravated assault. The KPD said the alleged assault involved an adult, not a juvenile, and took place outside of the residence where an apparent house party was taking place.

The KPD said no barricade incident took place, and no firearms were discovered on the scene. Approximately 30 juveniles were temporarily detained at the scene, the KPD told News Channel 11.

As of Sunday, no charges had been filed and the investigation remained ongoing, the KPD said.