KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night at an apartment complex.

According to an official with the Kingsport Police Department, patrol officers and detectives responded to a reported shooting at Stonecrest Apartments, formerly Model City Apartments, in Kingsport around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

One adult male was transported to an area hospital for treatment. “Our most current information is that he is alive,” the official said, “however, his specific condition is unknown.”

Police stated the incident appears to be isolated between known acquaintances and there is no reported danger to the general public.

The investigation remains ongoing and active by the KPD Criminal Investigation Division. No further details were released.