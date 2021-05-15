Kingsport Police investigating Saturday early-morning homicide

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning, according to a press release.

Around 6 a.m. on Saturday, officers found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a home in the 500 block of Bays View Court.

“Based upon the investigation thus far, this appears to have been an isolated incident,” the release said. “There is no reason at this time to believe that there is any immediate danger to the public at large.”

Kingsport officials said no additional details, including identities or motives are available to released at this time.